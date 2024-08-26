HIAG Sees Surge in Rental Income and Thriving Development Portfolio
The latest financial results reveal a robust performance with a notable rise in property income, a record-low vacancy rate, and a significant boost in net income, all underpinned by strategic project completions and tax savings.
- Increase in property income to CHF 37.1 million (+5.3%)
- Vacancy rate in overall portfolio reduced to a record low of 3.5%
- Significant increase in net income for the period to CHF 36.2 million (+63.5%)
- Successful project completions and good progress in property development
- Cash-effective tax savings over the next two years following the merger of subsidiaries
- High financial flexibility with a solid balance sheet structure (equity ratio: 53.6%; LTV net: 39.5%)
The next important date, Quarterly report, at HIAG Immobilien Holding is on 26.08.2024.
-0,12 %
+1,38 %
+5,06 %
+8,45 %
+1,25 %
-13,75 %
-30,85 %
+30,91 %
ISIN:CH0239518779WKN:A113S6
