Creditors Reveal GZO AG Asset Valuation, Urge Bondholders for Maturity Extension
GZO AG boasts assets surpassing liabilities by CHF 125 million, yet creditors resist a haircut. A moratorium could trigger liquidation. With assets in real estate, operations, and liquid funds, a bond maturity extension is proposed.
- GZO AG’s assets exceed liabilities by up to CHF 125 million.
- Creditors are unlikely to support a haircut.
- Moratorium process is unnecessary and may lead to the hospital's liquidation.
- Creditor group represents 6.56% of the total nominal value of the defaulted bonds.
- Market value of GZO’s assets includes CHF 75 million in real estate, an operating business worth up to CHF 128 million, CHF 67 million in liquid assets, and a new building valued at CHF 95 million.
- Proposal to extend the bond’s maturity by three years to allow time for refinancing and restructuring.
