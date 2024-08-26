Mynaric Shake-Up: Mustafa Veziroglu Out, Andreas Reif In as Restructuring Chief
In a significant leadership shake-up, Mynaric AG has announced the immediate departure of Mustafa Veziroglu from the Management Board, with Andreas Reif stepping in as Chief Restructuring Officer.
- Mustafa Veziroglu, chairman of the Management Board of Mynaric AG, has mutually agreed with the Supervisory Board to terminate his appointment with immediate effect.
- Andreas Reif has been appointed as a member of the Management Board and Chief Restructuring Officer, effective immediately.
- The annual general meeting of Mynaric AG, scheduled for August 29, 2024, will be postponed due to the recent changes in the Management Board.
- The company will announce the details of the rescheduled annual general meeting separately in due course.
- The announcement was made in accordance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
- Mynaric AG is listed on various stock exchanges including Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange, and Nasdaq.
The next important date, The translation of "Eigenkapitalforum" to English is "Equity Forum.", at Mynaric is on 21.11.2024.
The price of Mynaric at the time of the news was 4,3900EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,5000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,51 % since publication.
-13,30 %
-74,20 %
-75,42 %
-79,35 %
-81,40 %
-94,67 %
-91,21 %
-93,79 %
ISIN:DE000A31C305WKN:A31C30
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte