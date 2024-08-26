Mynaric CEO Mustafa Veziroglu Departs; Andreas Reif Named CRO, AGM 2024 Postponed

Mustafa Veziroglu departs as CEO of Mynaric with immediate effect.

Andreas Reif appointed as Chief Restructuring Officer.

Annual General Meeting 2024 of Mynaric postponed.

Mustafa Veziroglu joined Mynaric in August 2022 and led operational product-related activities.

Andreas Reif will focus on reducing costs and cash consumption while meeting customer requirements.

Mynaric specializes in industrialized laser communications products for air, space, and mobile applications.

