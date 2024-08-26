Mynaric CEO Mustafa Veziroglu Departs; Andreas Reif Named CRO, AGM 2024 Postponed
Mustafa Veziroglu steps down as CEO of Mynaric, effective immediately, with Andreas Reif stepping in as Chief Restructuring Officer. The 2024 Annual General Meeting is postponed.
- Mustafa Veziroglu departs as CEO of Mynaric with immediate effect.
- Andreas Reif appointed as Chief Restructuring Officer.
- Annual General Meeting 2024 of Mynaric postponed.
- Mustafa Veziroglu joined Mynaric in August 2022 and led operational product-related activities.
- Andreas Reif will focus on reducing costs and cash consumption while meeting customer requirements.
- Mynaric specializes in industrialized laser communications products for air, space, and mobile applications.
The next important date, The translation of "Eigenkapitalforum" to English is "Equity Forum.", at Mynaric is on 21.11.2024.
The price of Mynaric at the time of the news was 4,3900EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,4900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,28 % since publication.
-13,30 %
-74,20 %
-75,42 %
-79,35 %
-81,40 %
-94,67 %
-91,21 %
-93,79 %
ISIN:DE000A31C305WKN:A31C30
