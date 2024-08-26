Meyer Burger Shifts to Arizona for Module Production, Launches Major Overhaul
Meyer Burger Technology AG has paused its Colorado Springs solar cell plant project, shifting focus to its Arizona facility. The company aims for medium-term profitability through strategic realignment and restructuring.
- Meyer Burger Technology AG has halted the construction of a solar cell manufacturing facility in Colorado Springs due to financial viability issues.
- The company is focusing on ramping up its 1.4 gigawatt module production capacity in Goodyear, Arizona, which is largely installed.
- Debt financing through the monetization of 45X tax credits will be pursued at a reduced scale, leading to lower financing needs and medium-term profitability targets.
- A comprehensive restructuring program is being prepared to achieve sustainable profitability amidst the strategic realignment.
- The publication of half-year financial results has been postponed from September 16, 2024, to September 30, 2024, or later with regulatory approval.
- Mark Kerekes has resigned from the Board of Directors, prompting a need for a new board composition to align with the company's strategic changes.
