Tamedia Transforms Amid Ongoing Pressure on Traditional Media Business
TX Group's half-year results reveal the shifting dynamics of the media landscape. While digital platforms like JobCloud and SMG Swiss Marketplace Group thrive, traditional media faces revenue challenges.
- TX Group's half-year results indicate ongoing challenges in the traditional media sector, necessitating a fundamental transformation.
- Digital platforms JobCloud and SMG Swiss Marketplace Group are performing well, while traditional media entities like Goldbach and Tamedia face revenue declines.
- Group revenues fell by 6.3% year-on-year, primarily due to decreased advertising revenues and printing business, despite stable total revenues thanks to acquisitions.
- Swiss Marketplace Group SMG showed strong growth, while JobCloud experienced a decline in revenue and operating results due to a shrinking job market.
- Key financial figures include a slight revenue increase to CHF 461.0 million, a 79.4% rise in net income to CHF 24.5 million, and a stable EBITDA margin of 20.8%.
- TX Group is diversifying its portfolio, holding stakes in various platforms and participating in fintech investments, while adapting to the evolving media landscape.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at TX Group is on 27.08.2024.
