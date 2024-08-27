Accelleron Industries Soars with Strong H1 Results and Successful M&A Strategy
Accelleron has achieved impressive financial milestones in the first half of 2024, with significant revenue growth, increased operational earnings, and strategic acquisitions bolstering its market position.
- Accelleron reported revenues of USD 505.5 million for the first half of 2024, marking a 14.5% increase year-on-year in constant currency.
- Operational EBITA rose to USD 128.2 million, reflecting an 18.7% increase, with an operational EBITA margin of 25.4%.
- Net income surged to USD 88.6 million, an increase of 88.9%, aided by reduced non-operational costs.
- The company successfully executed its strategy through acquisitions of OMC2 and True North Marine, enhancing its capacity and service offerings.
- Accelleron anticipates continued positive growth in the marine and energy markets, projecting revenue growth of 9% to 12% for the second half of 2024.
- The company confirmed its guidance for free cash flow conversion (90-100%) and net leverage (0.5-1.5x) for the year.
