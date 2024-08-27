Branicks Group AG: Strong Operations & Major Debt Cut in H1 2024

Bridge financing reduced to EUR 40 million by mid-August 2024.

Active transaction business with 15 property sales totaling EUR 361 million.

Net rental income of EUR 77.1 million and like-for-like rental growth of 2%.

Funds from operations (FFO) at EUR 19.4 million after six months.

Assets under management at EUR 12.5 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Forecast for 2024 confirmed, with planned transactions between EUR 0.8 and 1.2 billion.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at BRANICKS Group is on 07.11.2024.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 2,2550EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,2500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,22 % since publication.





