Branicks Group AG: Strong Operations & Major Debt Cut in H1 2024
By mid-August 2024, bridge financing will be cut to EUR 40 million. With 15 property sales totaling EUR 361 million, net rental income at EUR 77.1 million, and assets under management reaching EUR 12.5 billion, the forecast for 2024 remains on track.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- Bridge financing reduced to EUR 40 million by mid-August 2024.
- Active transaction business with 15 property sales totaling EUR 361 million.
- Net rental income of EUR 77.1 million and like-for-like rental growth of 2%.
- Funds from operations (FFO) at EUR 19.4 million after six months.
- Assets under management at EUR 12.5 billion as of June 30, 2024.
- Forecast for 2024 confirmed, with planned transactions between EUR 0.8 and 1.2 billion.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at BRANICKS Group is on 07.11.2024.
The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 2,2550EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,2500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,22 % since publication.
+2,67 %
+23,33 %
+5,24 %
+0,98 %
-45,07 %
-85,11 %
-79,72 %
-63,34 %
-90,18 %
ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte