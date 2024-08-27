Arbonia Stock Soars: Breaking News in Latest Press Release
In a year marked by strategic acquisitions and financial fluctuations, the company reported mixed results: a slight dip in revenue but significant growth in EBITDA and post-tax profits, setting a promising outlook for 2024.
- Revenue from continuing operations: CHF 278.2 million, down from CHF 279.7 million the previous year (organic -5.4%)
- EBITDA: CHF 47.4 million, up from CHF 17.5 million the previous year
- Group result after tax: CHF 40.9 million, up from CHF -2.0 million the previous year
- Doors Division revenue: CHF 263.6 million, down from CHF 265.6 million the previous year (organic -6.9%)
- Acquisitions of Dimoldura (ES) and Lignis (CZ) to diversify markets and expand product portfolio
- Outlook: Expectation of stable revenue, increased EBITDA, and improved EBIT margin for 2024
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Arbonia is on 27.08.2024.
The price of Arbonia at the time of the news was 13,660EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
+5,40 %
+5,65 %
+1,34 %
+46,10 %
-22,82 %
+39,53 %
+1,41 %
ISIN:CH0110240600WKN:A1CUXD
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte