Arbonia Stock Soars: Breaking News in Latest Press Release

Revenue from continuing operations: CHF 278.2 million, down from CHF 279.7 million the previous year (organic -5.4%)

EBITDA: CHF 47.4 million, up from CHF 17.5 million the previous year

Group result after tax: CHF 40.9 million, up from CHF -2.0 million the previous year

Doors Division revenue: CHF 263.6 million, down from CHF 265.6 million the previous year (organic -6.9%)

Acquisitions of Dimoldura (ES) and Lignis (CZ) to diversify markets and expand product portfolio

Outlook: Expectation of stable revenue, increased EBITDA, and improved EBIT margin for 2024

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Arbonia is on 27.08.2024.

The price of Arbonia at the time of the news was 13,660EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





