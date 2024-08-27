Dermapharm Holding SE: High-Margin Pharma Boosts Global Organic Growth

Dermapharm Holding SE reports impressive organic growth in its branded pharmaceuticals segment, compensating for a revenue drop due to the end of pandemic-related vaccine production.

Unadjusted EBITDA increased by 7.3% to EUR 147.0 million, with an improved EBITDA margin of 25.4%.

Consolidated revenue slightly decreased by 0.6% year-on-year to EUR 578.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA dropped to EUR 153.0 million, reflecting challenges at Arkopharma Group.

The company expects strong revenue in the second half of 2024, maintaining its guidance for consolidated revenue between EUR 1,170–1,210 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 305–315 million.

Revenue in the branded pharmaceuticals segment rose by 5.0% to EUR 277.1 million, with unadjusted EBITDA improving by 14.5% to EUR 121.0 million.

The "Other healthcare products" segment saw a revenue decline of 7.8% to EUR 179.5 million, impacted by weaker performance at Arkopharma and consumer reticence in France.

The next important date, Dermapharm Holding SE - Publication of the Half-Year Report 2024, at Dermapharm Holding is on 27.08.2024.

The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 36,03EUR and was up +3,74 % compared with the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,68EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,97 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.944,62PKT (-0,01 %).





