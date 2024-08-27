IBU-tec Advanced Materials Sees Strong Growth Signals in Early 2024

IBU-tec reported revenue of EUR 24.8 million in the first half of 2024, slightly down from EUR 25.3 million in the previous year.

EBITDA significantly decreased to EUR 0.2 million compared to EUR 2.9 million in the same period last year.

Operating cash flow turned positive at EUR 1.6 million, improving from a negative EUR 1.9 million in the previous year.

The company continues to focus on battery materials as a strategic growth area, with increased market interest and partnerships, including cooperation with LANXESS.

IBU-tec confirmed its full-year forecast, expecting significant sales growth and above-average EBITDA growth for 2024.

The equity ratio remained high at 69.4% as of June 30, 2024, indicating strong financial stability.

The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 8,6400EUR and was up +4,60 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,4400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,31 % since publication.






