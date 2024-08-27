United Labels Sees Sales and Earnings Surge Ahead for Full Year 2024
United Labels AG experienced a mixed first half of 2024, with consolidated sales dropping to EUR 10.2 million due to order delays. However, EBITDA and EBIT saw slight increases, and the e-commerce segment boomed by 93%.
- United Labels AG reported consolidated sales of EUR 10.2 million in the first half of 2024, down from EUR 13.3 million in the previous year due to order postponements.
- Despite lower sales, EBITDA increased to EUR 1.2 million (up from EUR 1.1 million), and EBIT rose to EUR 1.1 million (up from EUR 1.0 million).
- Consolidated net profit remained stable at EUR 0.6 million, resulting in a return on sales of 5.9%, compared to 4.5% the previous year.
- The e-commerce segment saw a significant revenue increase of 93%, reaching EUR 1.2 million, with expectations for strong performance in the fourth quarter.
- The order backlog grew by 17% to EUR 12.2 million as of June 30, 2024, indicating optimism for future sales and earnings growth.
- United Labels AG, a family-owned business, holds over 40 license agreements and partners with major global media and retail companies, focusing on clothing and gift items.
