Daldrup & Soehne Soars: 10.3% EBIT Margin in H1 2024, Annual Forecast Raised
Daldrup & Söhne AG has reported a robust performance in the first half of 2024, achieving an EBIT margin of 10.3% and a Group EBIT of approximately EUR 3 million. The company has also raised its annual forecast.
- Daldrup & Söhne AG generates an EBIT margin of 10.3% in H1 2024.
- Preliminary, unaudited figures show a Group EBIT of around EUR 3 million for the first half of 2024.
- The company raises its annual forecast, expecting total output to reach around EUR 50 million (previously EUR 47 million).
- The Management Board now expects the EBIT margin to be between 7% and 9% for the 2024 financial year (previously 5% to 7%).
- The half-year report for 2024 will be published on September 30, 2024.
- Reporting party: Andreas Tönies, CEO.
The next important date, Ordinary general meeting, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 29.08.2024.
The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 7,7400EUR and was up +8,25 % compared with the previous
day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,8400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,29 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0007830572WKN:783057
