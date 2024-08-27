Daldrup & Soehne Soars: 10.3% EBIT Margin in H1 2024, Annual Forecast Raised

Daldrup & Söhne AG generates an EBIT margin of 10.3% in H1 2024.

Preliminary, unaudited figures show a Group EBIT of around EUR 3 million for the first half of 2024.

The company raises its annual forecast, expecting total output to reach around EUR 50 million (previously EUR 47 million).

The Management Board now expects the EBIT margin to be between 7% and 9% for the 2024 financial year (previously 5% to 7%).

The half-year report for 2024 will be published on September 30, 2024.

Reporting party: Andreas Tönies, CEO.

The next important date, Ordinary general meeting, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 29.08.2024.

The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 7,7400EUR and was up +8,25 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,8400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,29 % since publication.





