Highlight Communications Unveils Impressive H1 2024 Results
In the first half of 2024, consolidated sales dipped slightly to CHF 182.9 million, marking a 1.8% decline from the previous year. Despite this, EBIT showed notable improvement, and total assets grew by 7.1%.
- Consolidated sales for the first half of 2024 were CHF 182.9 million, a 1.8% decrease from CHF 186.3 million in the previous year.
- The equity ratio decreased to 24.1% as of June 30, 2024, down from 26.8% on December 31, 2023.
- EBIT improved to CHF -5.8 million, compared to CHF -10.4 million in the same period last year.
- The Film segment experienced a revenue decline of CHF 9.3 million, while the Sports and Event segment saw an increase of CHF 5.8 million.
- The consolidated net result for the period was CHF -12.0 million, an improvement from CHF -18.8 million in the previous year.
- Total assets increased to CHF 641.4 million, up 7.1% from CHF 598.8 million at the end of 2023.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Highlight Communications is on 27.08.2024.
The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 1,7350EUR and was down -3,88 % compared with the previous
day.
-3,88 %
-3,61 %
-2,25 %
-27,41 %
-48,05 %
-53,61 %
-58,69 %
-48,67 %
-68,79 %
ISIN:CH0006539198WKN:920299
