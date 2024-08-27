Highlight Communications Unveils Impressive H1 2024 Results

Consolidated sales for the first half of 2024 were CHF 182.9 million, a 1.8% decrease from CHF 186.3 million in the previous year.

The equity ratio decreased to 24.1% as of June 30, 2024, down from 26.8% on December 31, 2023.

EBIT improved to CHF -5.8 million, compared to CHF -10.4 million in the same period last year.

The Film segment experienced a revenue decline of CHF 9.3 million, while the Sports and Event segment saw an increase of CHF 5.8 million.

The consolidated net result for the period was CHF -12.0 million, an improvement from CHF -18.8 million in the previous year.

Total assets increased to CHF 641.4 million, up 7.1% from CHF 598.8 million at the end of 2023.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Highlight Communications is on 27.08.2024.

The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 1,7350EUR and was down -3,88 % compared with the previous day.





