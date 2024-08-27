Ekosem-Agrar AG Reveals Key Updates on Corporate Bond Restructuring
Ekosem-Agrar AG is navigating a significant restructuring of its corporate bonds, aiming to merge its German holding with its Russian operations. This move is crucial for the future of one of Russia's agricultural giants.
- Ekosem-Agrar AG is currently restructuring its corporate bonds 2012/2027 and 2019/2029, pending approval from financing banks.
- No legal actions for annulment have been filed against the resolutions from the noteholders' meetings held on June 3 and 4, 2024.
- The restructuring involves the sale and transfer of outstanding bonds at a purchase price of EUR 300.00 per bond with a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00.
- The bond restructuring is part of a planned merger between the German holding company and its operating business in Russia.
- Ekosem-Agrar AG is the German holding company of EkoNiva Group, one of Russia's largest agricultural companies, with over 235,000 cattle and a daily milk output of 3,440 tons.
- The company generated total output of EUR 1,152.0 million and EBITDA of EUR 396 million in the financial year 2022.
ISIN:DE000A1R0RZ5WKN:A1R0RZ
