    Highlight Event and Entertainment AG Unveils H1 2024 Results

    Highlight Event and Entertainment AG's financial performance for the first half of 2024 reveals mixed results, with a slight dip in sales but notable improvements in EBIT and net profit compared to the previous year.

    • Highlight Event and Entertainment AG reported consolidated sales of CHF 182.9 million for the first half of 2024, a decrease from CHF 186.4 million in the previous year.
    • The company recorded an EBIT of CHF -9.9 million, an improvement from CHF -15.7 million in the same period last year.
    • Consolidated net profit was CHF -19.2 million, compared to CHF -23.7 million in the previous year.
    • The equity ratio decreased to 26.5% from 29.4% as of December 31, 2023, with total assets increasing to CHF 828.0 million.
    • The Film segment experienced a sales decline of CHF 9.3 million, while the Sports and Event segment saw an increase of CHF 5.9 million.
    • Equity decreased to CHF 219.3 million from CHF 232.1 million as of December 31, 2023.







