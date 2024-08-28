SMT Scharf AG Unveils Impressive H1 2024 Results
SMT Scharf AG has announced its financial results for the first half of 2024, revealing a mixed performance. While consolidated revenue dropped by 10.4% to EUR 28.4 million, operating earnings showed improvement.
Foto: SMT Scharf GmbH
- SMT Scharf AG reported consolidated revenue of EUR 28.4 million for the first half of 2024, a decline of 10.4% compared to the same period in 2023.
- Operating earnings (EBIT) were at EUR -0.8 million, an improvement from EUR -1.8 million in H1 2023, with an EBIT margin of -2.0%.
- The company experienced strong growth in the new equipment business, increasing revenue by 30.6% to EUR 11.1 million, while spare parts revenue fell to EUR 13.3 million.
- Poland was the largest sales market, generating EUR 6.3 million, followed closely by China and Russia, each at EUR 6.2 million.
- The order intake for the Tunnel Logistics segment reached EUR 53.8 million, significantly higher than the previous year's EUR 43.2 million, leading to an order book of EUR 48.0 million.
- SMT Scharf AG maintains its revenue forecast for 2024, expecting consolidated revenue between EUR 74 million and EUR 79 million, with EBIT projected between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 2.5 million.
The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 7,2750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-1,37 %
-1,37 %
+1,41 %
+5,88 %
+9,09 %
-47,06 %
-47,38 %
-58,12 %
-35,14 %
ISIN:DE000A3DRAE2WKN:A3DRAE
