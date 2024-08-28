OLB Thrives: Stellar Business Performance in H1 2024
OLB has successfully acquired Degussa Bank and plans a merger for late August 2024. The bank's impressive financial performance and growth have solidified its status as a significant institution in Europe.
- OLB completed the acquisition of Degussa Bank, with a merger planned for August 30-31, 2024.
- The bank reported earnings before taxes of EUR 189.3 million for the first half of 2024, up from EUR 155.2 million the previous year.
- OLB's return on equity after taxes increased to 19.6%, with a normalized return of 16.5%.
- Total assets rose to EUR 32.3 billion as of June 30, 2024, leading to OLB being classified as a 'significant institution' in Europe.
- The bank's customer deposits reached EUR 22.5 billion, including EUR 5.0 billion from Degussa Bank, contributing to a net interest income of EUR 278.3 million.
- OLB expects to realize cost synergies of EUR 50 million by the end of 2025, with approximately EUR 15 million expected to materialize in 2024.
