Lonza Group Launches €1.2 Billion Dual-Tranche Bond Offering

Lonza Finance International NV, a subsidiary of Lonza Group Ltd, announced the pricing of EUR 1.2 billion dual-tranche straight bonds.

The bonds have maturities of six and ten years with coupons of 3.25% and 3.50% respectively.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and are guaranteed by Lonza.

Proceeds from the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and refinancing existing debt.

Lonza’s issuer rating is BBB+ (S&P Global Ratings) with a stable outlook.

A consortium of BofA, Citibank, HSBC, JP Morgan, and UBS were mandated as Joint Active Bookrunners for the bond placement.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 24.01.2025.

The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 593,10EUR and was up +1,32 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 593,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.





