IMMOFINANZ Shines with Impressive Half-Year Performance

Substantial growth in all relevant indicators, with rental income up 13.0% to EUR 292.5 million.

Results of asset management increased by 15.2% to EUR 249.8 million, and results of operations rose by 88.0% to EUR 221.9 million.

EBT (EUR 97.7 million) and net profit (EUR 43.0 million) are clearly positive, with FFO 1 increasing by 46.6% to EUR 149.9 million.

High occupancy rate of 92.2% and successful portfolio optimization, including sales totaling EUR 446.6 million and acquisitions in the Czech Republic.

Robust financial basis with an equity ratio of 47.7%, net LTV of 41.6%, and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 767.9 million.

IMMOFINANZ signed a framework agreement with CPI Property Group to explore potential business combinations and optimize the group's capital structure.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Immofinanz is on 28.08.2024.

The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 30,98EUR and was up +0,81 % compared with the previous day.





