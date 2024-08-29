Daldrup & Söhne AG Boosts EBIT Margin to 10.3% in H1 2024, Ups Annual Forecast
Daldrup & Söhne AG has significantly boosted its financial performance in the first half of 2024, doubling its EBIT margin and increasing its total operating performance by 20%. The company is poised for continued growth.
- Daldrup & Söhne AG achieved an EBIT margin of 10.3% in H1 2024, up from 5.9% the previous year.
- The company reported total operating performance of €29 million, a 20% increase compared to the previous year.
- EBIT for H1 2024 was approximately €3 million, reflecting a 110% increase year-on-year.
- The annual forecast for 2024 has been raised to a total operating performance of €50 million, with an EBIT margin expected between 7% and 9%.
- The company has a solid order backlog of €34 million and a record-high order potential of €297 million, ensuring full utilization of resources into 2025.
- Federal funding and regulatory improvements are expected to accelerate the geothermal market in Germany, enhancing the company's growth prospects.
The next important date, Ordinary general meeting, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 29.08.2024.
