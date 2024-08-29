Mister Spex Reports 4% Q2 Growth in Germany, H1 2024 Results Out August 15

Mister Spex achieved a net revenue of €119 million in H1 2024, reflecting a 1% growth, with an additional 1% growth in Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA showed a slight decline of €0.8 million for H1 2024, but improved by €0.8 million in Q2 2024.

The German market contributed significantly with a 4% increase in net revenue and added €1.1 million to the adjusted EBITDA in H1 2024.

Prescription glasses sales in Germany increased by 11% in Q2 2024, while sunglasses sales decreased by 2% due to mixed weather patterns.

Mister Spex has launched the SpexFocus restructuring program aiming to deliver over €20 million in EBITDA savings by 2025 and 2026, with approximately €9 million in one-off cash expenses expected in H2 2024.

The company has started rebranding efforts and launched a new sports eyewear collection, aiming to strengthen its market position and profitability in the growing sports eyewear segment.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 2,3950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,21 % since publication.





