SCHOTT Pharma Soars: Q3 Results Exceed Expectations, FY 2024 Revenue Guidance Up

Q3 2024 revenues increased by 21% year-on-year to EUR 268m at constant currencies.

Strong Q3 2024 EBITDA margin of 28.2% at constant currencies.

SCHOTT Pharma raises FY 2024 revenue guidance to 11% to 13% (previously 9% to 11%).

Introduction of new 10ml ready-to-use (RTU) cartridges and SCHOTT TOPPAC Nest 160 for enhanced efficiency and sustainability.

Significant expansion projects in Germany, Hungary, Serbia, and the U.S. to meet high demand in the Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) segment.

Record DDS segment revenue growth of 39% year-on-year to EUR 115m at constant currencies, driving overall Q3 growth.

The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 32,11EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,85EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,30 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.873,38PKT (-0,42 %).





