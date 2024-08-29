Fielmann Group Sales Surge 11%, EBITDA 14%, EBT 17% in HY1/2024!
In the first half of 2024, Fielmann Group saw impressive growth with sales up 11%, EBITDA rising 14%, and EBT increasing 17%. The company also expanded internationally, acquiring a new entity in the U.S.
- Fielmann Group sales grew by +11% in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year.
- EBITDA increased by +14% in the same period.
- EBT rose by +17% compared to the previous year.
- The company continued its international expansion as part of its Vision 2025.
- On 1 July 2024, Fielmann Group closed an additional acquisition in the United States.
- The announcement was disseminated by EQS News, and the issuer is solely responsible for the content.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Fielmann is on 29.08.2024.
The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 42,40EUR and was up +1,07 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,24 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.873,38PKT (-0,42 %).
+0,36 %
+1,57 %
0,00 %
-3,94 %
-4,38 %
-35,38 %
-33,39 %
-14,20 %
+115,90 %
ISIN:DE0005772206WKN:577220
