Fielmann Group Sales Surge 11%, EBITDA 14%, EBT 17% in HY1/2024!

Fielmann Group sales grew by +11% in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year.

EBITDA increased by +14% in the same period.

EBT rose by +17% compared to the previous year.

The company continued its international expansion as part of its Vision 2025.

On 1 July 2024, Fielmann Group closed an additional acquisition in the United States.

