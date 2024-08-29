BRAIN Biotech AG Reports Strong Cash Position, Forecasts Growth in Q4
BRAIN Biotech AG showcases robust financial health with €13 million in cash and anticipates solid growth in the year's final quarter. Key segments reveal mixed results, highlighting dynamic shifts and strategic gains.
- BRAIN Biotech AG reports a strong cash position of €13 million in its 9M results.
- The company forecasts good sequential growth in the final quarter of the business year.
- The BioProducts segment saw a slight turnover increase to €30.4 million, with a dynamic Q3 growth of 11.1%.
- The BioScience segment experienced a 10.9% decline in sales to €8.5 million due to project delays.
- The BioIncubator segment significantly increased turnover from €0.5 million to €1.6 million, driven by milestone achievements.
- Operating cash flow improved from €-4.5 million to €-2.7 million due to strong working capital control and receivables management.
