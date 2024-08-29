BRAIN Biotech AG Reports Strong Cash Position, Forecasts Growth in Q4

BRAIN Biotech AG reports a strong cash position of €13 million in its 9M results.

The company forecasts good sequential growth in the final quarter of the business year.

The BioProducts segment saw a slight turnover increase to €30.4 million, with a dynamic Q3 growth of 11.1%.

The BioScience segment experienced a 10.9% decline in sales to €8.5 million due to project delays.

The BioIncubator segment significantly increased turnover from €0.5 million to €1.6 million, driven by milestone achievements.

Operating cash flow improved from €-4.5 million to €-2.7 million due to strong working capital control and receivables management.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at BRAIN Biotech is on 29.08.2024.

The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 1,7200EUR and was up +0,58 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,29 % since publication.





