Ernst Russ AG Thrives: Positive Growth in a Dynamic Market!

Ernst Russ Group benefited from a sustainable employment concept and continued positive business performance in the first half of 2024.

International container shipping faced overcapacity but increased demand due to Red Sea disruptions, confirming its role as a crisis-resistant transport mode.

Ernst Russ AG's revenue decreased by EUR 8.8 million to EUR 87.6 million due to lower charter rates, but the operating result increased to EUR 36.5 million.

The consolidated result after taxes was EUR 37.8 million, with EUR 13.8 million attributable to minority interests, and the equity ratio fell to 68.9% due to a scrip dividend.

For 2024, Ernst Russ Group expects revenues between EUR 155 million and EUR 175 million and an operating result (EBIT) between EUR 47 million and EUR 67 million.

Ernst Russ AG manages a fleet of 29 vessels and is continuously expanding to ensure stable and sustainable value growth for shareholders.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Ernst Russ is on 29.08.2024.

The price of Ernst Russ at the time of the news was 5,6400EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





