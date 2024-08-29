    checkAd
    Verve Group (A) Q2 2024: 26% Revenue, 37% EBITDA Growth; Capital Markets Day 10:00 CEST

    Verve Group SE has showcased impressive growth in Q2 2024, with a 26% rise in organic revenue and a 37% boost in EBITDA. Key metrics surged, prompting an optimistic full-year outlook and a stronger financial position.

    • Verve Group SE reported a 26% organic revenue growth and a 37% EBITDA growth in Q2 2024.
    • Net revenue increased to €96.6m from €76.2m, and adjusted EBITDA rose to €29.1m from €21.3m.
    • The number of software clients grew by 33% to 851, and ad impressions increased by 24% to 224 billion.
    • Verve raised its 2024 full-year guidance to €400-€420 million in revenues and €125-€135 million in adjusted EBITDA.
    • The company's cash position improved to €144.8m, and the equity ratio increased to 38%.
    • Verve's Capital Markets Day starts at 10:00 CEST, with discussions on the company's strategic direction and growth potential.

    The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 3,0975EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.


    Verve Group Registered (A)

    -3,80 %
    -1,65 %
    +15,87 %
    +81,85 %
    +108,92 %
    +68,27 %
