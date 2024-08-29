Verve Group (A) Q2 2024: 26% Revenue, 37% EBITDA Growth; Capital Markets Day 10:00 CEST
Verve Group SE has showcased impressive growth in Q2 2024, with a 26% rise in organic revenue and a 37% boost in EBITDA. Key metrics surged, prompting an optimistic full-year outlook and a stronger financial position.
- Verve Group SE reported a 26% organic revenue growth and a 37% EBITDA growth in Q2 2024.
- Net revenue increased to €96.6m from €76.2m, and adjusted EBITDA rose to €29.1m from €21.3m.
- The number of software clients grew by 33% to 851, and ad impressions increased by 24% to 224 billion.
- Verve raised its 2024 full-year guidance to €400-€420 million in revenues and €125-€135 million in adjusted EBITDA.
- The company's cash position improved to €144.8m, and the equity ratio increased to 38%.
- Verve's Capital Markets Day starts at 10:00 CEST, with discussions on the company's strategic direction and growth potential.
