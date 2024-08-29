Francotyp-Postalia Holding Unveils Impressive Half-Year Financial Results

Francotyp-Postalia's revenue and earnings declined in the first half of 2024, with consolidated revenue at EUR 116.2 million compared to EUR 124.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

EBITDA amounted to EUR 14.1 million, down from EUR 15.3 million in the previous year, but the EBITDA margin remained stable at 12.1%.

Free cash flow increased significantly to EUR 10.7 million from EUR 5.5 million in the same period of the previous year, and net debt was reduced to EUR 4.2 million from EUR 14.4 million at the end of 2023.

Revenue in the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions area fell by 4.1% to EUR 72.3 million, and revenue in the Mail Services area decreased by 9.3% to EUR 30.8 million.

Revenue in the Digital Business Solutions area declined by 13.2% to EUR 13.0 million, but revenue from SaaS solutions grew by 29.9%.

The forecast for 2024 has been adjusted, now expecting a decline in sales of up to 6% and a fall in EBITDA by up to 12% compared to the previous year.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Francotyp-Postalia Holding is on 29.08.2024.

The price of Francotyp-Postalia Holding at the time of the news was 2,2500EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,2800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,33 % since publication.





