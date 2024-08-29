KAP Shines with Strong H1 2024 Performance
In the first half of 2024, revenue dipped by 6.9% to €168.4 million, while normalised EBITDA surged by 15.5% to €16.4 million, reflecting the impact of efficiency measures. The flexible films segment saw a 4.9% revenue rise, whereas the surface technologies segment experienced an 11.2% decline. Full-year guidance remains optimistic, anticipating moderate revenue growth and a significant boost in normalised EBITDA.
- Revenue decreased by 6.9% to €168.4 million in the first half of 2024.
- Normalised EBITDA increased by 15.5% to €16.4 million.
- Structural measures to increase efficiency are taking effect.
- Revenue in the flexible films segment increased by 4.9% to €53.5 million.
- Revenue in the surface technologies segment decreased by 11.2% to €32.5 million.
- Guidance forecast for the full year 2024 confirmed, expecting a moderate increase in revenue and significant increase in normalised EBITDA.
