HOWOGE Thrives in H1 2024, Eyes Growth & Expands In-House Services
HOWOGE Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH celebrated a prosperous first half of 2024, marked by growth and enhanced services. The company expanded its portfolio and increased its FFO, reflecting robust financial health.
- HOWOGE Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH reported a successful first half of 2024, achieving growth and expanding in-house services.
- The company added approximately 240 apartments, bringing its total holdings to around 76,700 units as of June 30, 2024.
- Funds From Operations (FFO) increased to EUR 105.6 million, marking a 6% rise compared to the same period in 2023.
- HOWOGE completed over 200 new-build apartments and acquired around 4,500 apartments along with significant land reserves.
- The company issued its first Social Bond in May 2024, worth EUR 300 million, to finance recent acquisitions.
- HOWOGE aims to expand its portfolio to around 100,000 apartments in the medium to long term while focusing on climate-neutrality and school construction projects in Berlin.
