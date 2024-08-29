Deufol's Impressive H1 2024 Results Revealed!
Deufol Group is expanding its global footprint with new branches in Poland and the Czech Republic, while also boosting its project logistics in Thailand. Despite a rise in sales, profits have taken a hit.
- Deufol Group opened new branches in Opole, Poland, and Brno, Czech Republic, enhancing its logistics services network.
- The acquisition of Deufol Doehle Projects Ltd. in Bangkok, Thailand, supports Deufol's expansion in project logistics and heavy goods industry.
- Sales for the first half of 2024 reached €154.7 million, a 7.5% increase from the previous year, while EBITDA decreased to €17.0 million.
- Operating income (EBIT) fell to €6.1 million, down from €17.9 million in the previous year, attributed to rising personnel and operating expenses.
- Net income decreased to €2.3 million compared to €12.6 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share dropping to €0.046.
- For the second half of 2024, Deufol expects sales between €295 million and €320 million, with EBIT projected between €12 million and €18 million.
