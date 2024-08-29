STO Group Sales Plunge 7.1% to EUR 795.7M in H1 2024
In the first half of 2024, the company faced a challenging period with group sales dropping by 7.1% to EUR 795.7 million and a significant 49.7% plunge in Group EBIT to EUR 29.3 million.
- Group sales decreased by 7.1% to EUR 795.7 million in the first half of 2024.
- Significant decline in Group EBIT by 49.7% to EUR 29.3 million and EBT by 47.7% to EUR 30.3 million.
- EBT return on sales fell from 6.8% to 3.8%.
- The company employed 5,784 employees as of June 2024.
- The 2024 forecast was significantly adjusted downwards, with expected turnover of EUR 1.66 billion and EBIT between EUR 62 to 82 million.
- Negative factors included declining construction activity in Germany and unfavorable weather conditions impacting business development.
The price of STO at the time of the news was 116,20EUR and was down -2,43 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.949,13PKT (+0,55 %).
