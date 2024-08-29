Asklepios Group Thrives in H1 2024, Paving Way for Future Growth
Asklepios Kliniken has shown robust growth in the first half of 2024, with revenues reaching EUR 2,902.6 million, a 7.2% increase from last year. Patient numbers and investments also surged, reflecting strong operational performance.
- Consolidated revenue of EUR 2,902.6 million in the first half of 2024, a 7.2% increase from the previous year.
- Consolidated interim income after taxes (EAT) improved to EUR 74.1 million, with an EAT margin of 2.6%.
- Treated 1,818,146 patients in the first six months of 2024, up from 1,720,843 in the same period of 2023.
- Invested EUR 150.5 million in the first half of 2024, maintaining a net debt ratio of 3.1x.
- The group is well-positioned to handle the planned hospital reform and continues to invest in digitalization and automation.
- Asklepios Kliniken operates 164 healthcare facilities in Germany and treated over 3.5 million patients in 2023.
