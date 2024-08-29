    checkAd
    IVU Traffic Technologies Unveils Exciting 2024 Half-Year Report

    IVU Traffic Technologies AG's Half-year report for 2024 reveals a 12% revenue boost to €54.7 million and a matching rise in gross profit, despite a slight dip in operating profit.

    • IVU Traffic Technologies AG publishes its Half-year report for 2024.
    • Revenue increased by 12% year-on-year to €54,731 thousand (2023: €49,084 thousand).
    • Gross profit also increased by 12% to €46,418 thousand (2023: €41,277 thousand).
    • Operating profit (EBIT) is slightly below the previous year at €246 thousand (2023: €659 thousand).
    • The EBIT corresponds to IVU's typical seasonal business performance.
    • The report was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group AG.

    The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 14,050EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.


    IVU Traffic Technologies

    -0,35 %
    +2,93 %
    -0,35 %
    -5,07 %
    +0,21 %
    -31,63 %
    +48,21 %
    +420,56 %
    -26,05 %
    ISIN:DE0007448508WKN:744850





