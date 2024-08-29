IVU Traffic Technologies Unveils Exciting 2024 Half-Year Report
IVU Traffic Technologies AG's Half-year report for 2024 reveals a 12% revenue boost to €54.7 million and a matching rise in gross profit, despite a slight dip in operating profit.
- IVU Traffic Technologies AG publishes its Half-year report for 2024.
- Revenue increased by 12% year-on-year to €54,731 thousand (2023: €49,084 thousand).
- Gross profit also increased by 12% to €46,418 thousand (2023: €41,277 thousand).
- Operating profit (EBIT) is slightly below the previous year at €246 thousand (2023: €659 thousand).
- The EBIT corresponds to IVU's typical seasonal business performance.
- The report was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group AG.
