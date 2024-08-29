IVU Traffic Technologies Unveils Exciting 2024 Half-Year Report

IVU Traffic Technologies AG publishes its Half-year report for 2024.

Revenue increased by 12% year-on-year to €54,731 thousand (2023: €49,084 thousand).

Gross profit also increased by 12% to €46,418 thousand (2023: €41,277 thousand).

Operating profit (EBIT) is slightly below the previous year at €246 thousand (2023: €659 thousand).

The EBIT corresponds to IVU's typical seasonal business performance.

The report was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group AG.

The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 14,050EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.





