Corestate Capital Taps KPMG as Auditor for 2022-2024 Financial Years

Corestate Capital Holding S.A. has appointed KPMG Audit S.à r.l. as its auditor for the financial years 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The recommendation for KPMG's election will be presented at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, likely in early 2025.

Corestate is preparing a securities prospectus based on the financial statements for 2022, 2023, and 2024 to facilitate the trading of newly created shares.

The company is undergoing financial restructuring, with completion expected by mid-2025, focusing on real estate asset and investment management.

Corestate manages approximately €12 billion in assets and emphasizes sustainable investment strategies aligned with major social trends.

The company operates from multiple locations, including Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Munich, and Paris, and serves institutional and private investors.

