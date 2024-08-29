8 DEAG Deut 26-S: DEAG Thrives Amid Challenges in H1 2024
In the first half of 2024, DEAG saw an 8.2% revenue boost to EUR 133 million, aligning EBITDA with plans. High ticket demand, strategic acquisitions, and digital investments signal promising growth ahead.
- Revenue increased by 8.2% to approximately EUR 133 million in the first half of 2024.
- EBITDA was EUR 3.1 million, aligning with the company's planning.
- High demand for event tickets in the second half of the year.
- Intensified M&A activities with further acquisitions planned; significant investments in digitalisation and IT infrastructure.
- Despite challenges, DEAG expects further sales growth and EBITDA to be at least at the previous year's level for 2024.
- DEAG continued international growth with acquisitions in Spain and strengthened its Festivals segment and ticketing platforms.
The price of 8 DEAG Deut 26-S at the time of the news was 104,00EUR and was up +0,73 % compared with the previous day.
0,00 %
-0,52 %
-0,72 %
-1,48 %
+1,05 %
+1,70 %
+1,70 %
+1,70 %
+2,00 %
ISIN:NO0012487596WKN:A351VB
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.