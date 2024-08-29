Jungfraubahn Holding: Unlock Alpine Adventures with a Winning Investment

Oliver Hammel has been unanimously elected as the new CEO of Jungfrau Railways, effective June 2025, succeeding Urs Kessler.

Hammel, 41, currently resides in Thailand and has extensive international experience, having worked for DKSH since 2015.

He has held leadership roles in the Technology Division for various Asian markets and has a background in marketing and sales.

Hammel emphasizes the importance of tradition and innovation at Jungfrau Railways and aims to address the needs of diverse stakeholders.

The decision to hire Hammel marks a shift from previous CEOs, who were local and long-term employees, to an external candidate with international experience.

Hammel will complete his current role in Thailand before relocating to the Jungfrau Region for his new position.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Jungfraubahn Holding is on 29.08.2024.

The price of Jungfraubahn Holding at the time of the news was 213,50EUR and was down -1,73 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 213,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.





