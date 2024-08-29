The NAGA Group Merges with Key Way Group: A Game-Changing Alliance
The NAGA Group has triumphantly merged with Key Way Group, creating a global neo-broker powerhouse. With organizational changes finalized and user migration imminent, the merger promises substantial financial gains.
- The NAGA Group successfully merges with Key Way Group.
- Positive EBITDA effect from synergies of up to EUR 9.0 million per year.
- Organizational changes completed as of 21 August 2024.
- Migration of CAPEX.com users to the NAGA ecosystem will begin soon, offering new features and services.
- The merger forms one of the world's leading neo-brokers with around 1.5 million users in over 100 countries.
- The NAGA Group expects significant cost savings and increased profitability from the merger.
The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,8130EUR and was up +1,37 % compared with the previous day.
+1,37 %
+2,78 %
+3,70 %
-21,83 %
-34,96 %
-84,37 %
-6,55 %
-91,07 %
ISIN:DE000A161NR7WKN:A161NR
