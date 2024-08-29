exceet Group's H2APEX Sees Strong H1 2024 Growth, Targets €35-40M Revenue
In the first half of 2024, revenue surged to EUR 17.5 million from EUR 2.3 million in H1 2023. With a promising backlog and ongoing hydrogen plant developments, H2APEX is poised for significant growth.
- Revenue in H1 2024 amounted to EUR 17.5 million, up from EUR 2.3 million in H1 2023.
- The revenue forecast for 2024 is narrowed to the lower half of EUR 35-40 million, with a backlog of EUR 22.9 million.
- Development of new hydrogen plants in Laage and Lubmin is progressing well, with planned completions in 2028 and 2027, respectively.
- Staff growth reached 129 employees in the first half of 2024, up from 110 at the end of 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2024 was EUR -8.6 million, compared to EUR -7.3 million in H1 2023, with a half-year result of EUR -14.1 million.
- H2APEX is participating in several tenders and expects to secure contracts for more than 100 MW of total electrolysis capacity by the end of 2024.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at exceet Group is on 29.08.2024.
The price of exceet Group at the time of the news was 5,2500EUR and was up +0,96 % compared with the previous day.
+2,88 %
+1,90 %
-4,46 %
-4,46 %
-21,32 %
+2,88 %
-20,15 %
+16,25 %
-43,68 %
ISIN:LU0472835155WKN:A0YF5P
