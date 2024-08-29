exceet Group's H2APEX Sees Strong H1 2024 Growth, Targets €35-40M Revenue

Revenue in H1 2024 amounted to EUR 17.5 million, up from EUR 2.3 million in H1 2023.

The revenue forecast for 2024 is narrowed to the lower half of EUR 35-40 million, with a backlog of EUR 22.9 million.

Development of new hydrogen plants in Laage and Lubmin is progressing well, with planned completions in 2028 and 2027, respectively.

Staff growth reached 129 employees in the first half of 2024, up from 110 at the end of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2024 was EUR -8.6 million, compared to EUR -7.3 million in H1 2023, with a half-year result of EUR -14.1 million.

H2APEX is participating in several tenders and expects to secure contracts for more than 100 MW of total electrolysis capacity by the end of 2024.

