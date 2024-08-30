Vita 34 Boosts Operating Cash Flow in H1 2024, Continues Positive Trend
Vita 34 AG has reported robust financial growth in the first half of 2024, with revenues up by 4.9% and EBITDA soaring by 76.4%. The company remains optimistic about its full-year outlook, anticipating continued success.
- Revenues increased by 4.9% to EUR 38.0 million in the first half of 2024.
- EBITDA increased by 76.4% to EUR 2.7 million.
- Operating cash flow significantly increased to EUR 4.3 million.
- The company confirmed its outlook for full-year 2024, expecting revenues between EUR 81 million and EUR 88 million and EBITDA between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 8.0 million.
- Vita 34 AG continued its positive trend, achieving the sixth consecutive quarter of growth despite a challenging economic environment.
- The company made progress in consolidating subsidiaries and offset inflation impacts through price adjustments and higher-value product bundles.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Vita 34 is on 30.08.2024.
+2,69 %
+0,44 %
+3,15 %
-2,14 %
+6,26 %
-69,36 %
-32,29 %
+103,30 %
-31,74 %
ISIN:DE000A0BL849WKN:A0BL84
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte