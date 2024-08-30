    checkAd
    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Vita 34 Boosts Operating Cash Flow in H1 2024, Continues Positive Trend

    Vita 34 AG has reported robust financial growth in the first half of 2024, with revenues up by 4.9% and EBITDA soaring by 76.4%. The company remains optimistic about its full-year outlook, anticipating continued success.

    • Revenues increased by 4.9% to EUR 38.0 million in the first half of 2024.
    • EBITDA increased by 76.4% to EUR 2.7 million.
    • Operating cash flow significantly increased to EUR 4.3 million.
    • The company confirmed its outlook for full-year 2024, expecting revenues between EUR 81 million and EUR 88 million and EBITDA between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 8.0 million.
    • Vita 34 AG continued its positive trend, achieving the sixth consecutive quarter of growth despite a challenging economic environment.
    • The company made progress in consolidating subsidiaries and offset inflation impacts through price adjustments and higher-value product bundles.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Vita 34 is on 30.08.2024.


    Vita 34

    +2,69 %
    +0,44 %
    +3,15 %
    -2,14 %
    +6,26 %
    -69,36 %
    -32,29 %
    +103,30 %
    -31,74 %
    ISIN:DE000A0BL849WKN:A0BL84





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Vita 34 Boosts Operating Cash Flow in H1 2024, Continues Positive Trend Vita 34 AG has reported robust financial growth in the first half of 2024, with revenues up by 4.9% and EBITDA soaring by 76.4%. The company remains optimistic about its full-year outlook, anticipating continued success.