Ringmetall Boosts Margins in H1 2024 with Steady Organic Growth
Despite a slight dip in group revenue, Ringmetall saw a rise in EBITDA, driven by organic growth in drum closure systems and strategic acquisitions. The outlook for 2024 remains optimistic.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Group revenue decreased by 1.6% to EUR 90.8 million due to raw material price development.
- EBITDA increased by 3.9% to EUR 13.4 million, with an EBITDA margin of 14.8%.
- Organic growth in the core business area of drum closure systems, despite declining steel prices.
- Inorganic revenue growth from acquisitions of Protective Lining, Liner Factory, and IDF in 2023.
- Management Board updated the outlook for 2024, expecting Group revenue of EUR 170-185 million and EBITDA of EUR 22-27 million.
- Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging, contributing to the circular economy and sustainability.
0,00 %
-0,32 %
-4,35 %
-14,44 %
+4,76 %
-16,76 %
+15,79 %
+79,77 %
+152,46 %
ISIN:DE000A3E5E55WKN:A3E5E5
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte