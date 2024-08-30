STRABAG SE Hits Record €25 Billion Order Backlog for the First Time
For the first time, the order backlog has surpassed €25 billion, reaching €25.2 billion, marking a 7% increase since December 2023. Key financial metrics show a stable EBIT margin and a notable rise in net income.
- Order backlog exceeds € 25 billion for the first time, reaching € 25.2 billion (+7% vs. 31 December 2023)
- EBIT margin stable at 1.1% at the half-year mark, net income after minorities up 23% to € 91.5 million
- Output volume slightly increased by 1% to € 8,329.29 million in the first half of 2024
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased to € 134.15 million, compared to € 113.89 million in the previous year
- The balance sheet total fell slightly to € 13.6 billion, a decrease of 1% compared to the end of 2023
- The Management Board expects an output volume of around € 19.4 billion for the full year 2024, with an EBIT margin of at least 4%
The next important date, Quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 30.08.2024.
-0,13 %
+2,35 %
+1,29 %
-2,49 %
+0,13 %
+2,62 %
+33,16 %
+87,23 %
-21,46 %
ISIN:AT000000STR1WKN:A0M23V
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte