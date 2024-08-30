EDAG Engineering Group Thrives Amid 2024's Tough Market Conditions

Revenue growth of 1.8% to EUR 429.2 million in the first half of 2024.

EBIT margin at 5.1%, slightly below the previous year's level.

Significant increase in free cash flow to EUR 37.6 million.

Order intake was EUR 481.0 million, slightly below the previous year's figure.

EDAG expects revenue growth of around 4-6% and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 5-6% for the 2024 financial year.

The company had 9,051 employees worldwide as of June 30, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at EDAG Engineering Group is on 30.08.2024.

The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 10,005EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

31 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,015EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,10 % since publication.





