LRHB 28 FRB: LR Health & Beauty SE Reports Strong Q2 2024 Growth Trend
LR Health & Beauty SE saw a modest sales increase to EUR 143.3 million in H1 2024, despite a dip in EBITDA. With rising demand for their health subscriptions and a new IT hub in Athens, future growth looks promising.
- LR Health & Beauty SE reported sales of EUR 143.3 million in the first half of 2024, a 1.7% increase from the previous year.
- The company achieved a normalized EBITDA of EUR 14.4 million in the first half of 2024, down from EUR 17.5 million in the same period last year.
- There is a rising demand for subscription concepts, particularly the LR Health Mission, which offers health support treatments.
- Future growth is expected to be driven by innovative product launches and a new product segment set to launch in September 2024.
- LR Health & Beauty SE plans to establish a new IT hub in Athens to enhance its digital capabilities and support social commerce.
- Despite a challenging market environment, the company anticipates stable sales and EBITDA for the 2024 financial year.
The price of LRHB 28 FRB at the time of the news was 93,63EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:NO0013149658WKN:A3513A
