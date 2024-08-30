PSI AG Q1: Cyberattack Challenges, But Cash Flow Remains Steady
A recent cyberattack has significantly impacted our financial performance, with sales plummeting by 13.7% and the operating result turning negative. Despite this, operating cash flow saw a 25% improvement.
- Sales reduced by 13.7% to 50.3 million euros due to cyberattack
- Operating result negative at −14.8 million euros as a result of the cyberattack
- Operating cash flow improved by 25% to 15.9 million euros
- Incoming orders fell by 19.5% year-on-year to 95 million euros
- The number of employees increased slightly to 2,335
- Productive operations largely resumed since the beginning of May after the cyberattack
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at PSI AG is on 30.08.2024.
The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 20,700EUR and was up +1,22 % compared with the previous day.
