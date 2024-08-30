PSI AG Q1: Cyberattack Challenges, But Cash Flow Remains Steady

Sales reduced by 13.7% to 50.3 million euros due to cyberattack

Operating result negative at −14.8 million euros as a result of the cyberattack

Operating cash flow improved by 25% to 15.9 million euros

Incoming orders fell by 19.5% year-on-year to 95 million euros

The number of employees increased slightly to 2,335

Productive operations largely resumed since the beginning of May after the cyberattack

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at PSI AG is on 30.08.2024.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 20,700EUR and was up +1,22 % compared with the previous day.






