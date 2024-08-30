SLR Group 27 FRB: Q4 & Full Year 23/24 Results Revealed!
SLR Group's Q4 23/24 net sales dropped by 24% to EUR 57.1 million. Despite this, the company is enhancing earnings and efficiency, focusing on blue-chip clients. Full FY 23/24 results are due October 30, 2024.
- SLR Group reported net sales of EUR 57.1 million in Q4 23/24, a 24% decrease from the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q4 23/24 was 10.7%, attributed to measures to improve earnings.
- The company is focusing on expanding relationships with blue-chip customers and reducing costs to increase efficiency.
- Forecast for FY 24/25: total production and sold tonnage expected to be 100-110 kilotons, slightly below FY 23/24 levels.
- Net sales for FY 23/24 were EUR 234.7 million, a decrease from EUR 287.7 million in FY 22/23, due to economic slowdown in core segments.
- Full audited figures for FY 23/24 will be published on October 30, 2024.
