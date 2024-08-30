Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Thrives Despite High Claims Costs

W&W Group achieved new business growth in building loans and property/casualty insurance despite a challenging market environment.

New lending business in the Housing segment increased by 18.4% year-on-year, outperforming the sector.

The Group's net income according to IFRS was EUR -14 million for the first half of 2024, significantly lower than EUR 181 million in the same period of 2023.

Administrative costs remained controlled despite significant project expenditures, demonstrating operational resilience.

The insurance segment saw gross premiums written rise by 7.7% to EUR 1.82 billion, with growth across all customer lines.

W&W Group expects a net profit for the full year 2024 to be well below the previous year's figure of EUR 141 million, while HGB profit is anticipated to remain stable.

