7 Hoermann 28 Bds: HÖRMANN Industries Unveils H1 2024 Interim Report

In the first half of 2024, sales plummeted by 12.1% to €327.6 million, driven by weak economic conditions in the Automotive and Intralogistics sectors. Despite this, a positive earnings forecast for the full year remains intact.
- Sales decreased by 12.1% to €327.6 million in the first half of 2024, mainly due to weak economic conditions in the Automotive and Intralogistics divisions.
- EBITDA fell from €15.1 million to €8.8 million, and EBIT decreased from €9.2 million to €2.4 million compared to the same period in the previous year.
- Positive earnings forecast for the full year 2024 is confirmed, expecting total sales between €680 million and €700 million and EBIT between €16 million and €20 million.
- The Communication division saw a significant increase in sales to €89.6 million, benefiting from strong performance in the railway industry, despite a decrease in EBIT due to higher material costs.
- The Automotive division experienced a significant drop in sales to €199.1 million and EBIT to €-0.5 million due to weaker demand from OEM customers.
- The order backlog increased by €66.1 million to €515.9 million, but incoming orders fell by 7.0% to €398.7 million due to industry-wide reluctance to invest.
The price of 7 Hoermann 28 Bds at the time of the news was 107,28EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
