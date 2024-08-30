Booster PC 11.698% 11/26: H1 2024 Results Disappoint with Lower Revenues & Earnings
BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH faced a challenging first half of 2024, with revenues dropping to EUR 88.3 million, a 6.3% decline from the previous year. EBITDA also fell sharply by 31.3%, impacted by an unfavorable product mix and negative currency effects. Despite these setbacks, the company successfully issued a subsequent bond of EUR 18 million to refinance long-term investment loans. However, group net income turned negative at EUR -2.0 million, down from EUR 1.9 million in H1 2023. The full-year outlook has been adjusted, forecasting a revenue decline of up to 10% and an EBITDA decline of up to 20%. The automotive industry’s declining demand has led the company to implement cost-cutting measures and a hiring freeze.
- BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH reported revenues of EUR 88.3 million for H1 2024, a 6.3% decline compared to the previous year.
- EBITDA decreased by 31.3% to EUR 7.7 million in H1 2024, with a significant impact from unfavorable product mix and negative currency effects.
- The company successfully completed a subsequent bond issue amounting to EUR 18 million to refinance long-term investment loans.
- Group net income for H1 2024 was negative at EUR -2.0 million, down from EUR 1.9 million in H1 2023.
- The full-year outlook has been adjusted, anticipating a revenue decline of up to 10% and a decline in earnings (EBITDA) of up to 20%.
- The automotive industry is facing challenges due to declining demand, prompting the company to implement cost-cutting measures and a hiring freeze.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.