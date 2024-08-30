33 0 Kommentare Booster PC 11.698% 11/26: H1 2024 Results Disappoint with Lower Revenues & Earnings

BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH faced a challenging first half of 2024, with revenues dropping to EUR 88.3 million, a 6.3% decline from the previous year. EBITDA also fell sharply by 31.3%, impacted by an unfavorable product mix and negative currency effects. Despite these setbacks, the company successfully issued a subsequent bond of EUR 18 million to refinance long-term investment loans. However, group net income turned negative at EUR -2.0 million, down from EUR 1.9 million in H1 2023. The full-year outlook has been adjusted, forecasting a revenue decline of up to 10% and an EBITDA decline of up to 20%. The automotive industry’s declining demand has led the company to implement cost-cutting measures and a hiring freeze.

BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH reported revenues of EUR 88.3 million for H1 2024, a 6.3% decline compared to the previous year.

EBITDA decreased by 31.3% to EUR 7.7 million in H1 2024, with a significant impact from unfavorable product mix and negative currency effects.

The company successfully completed a subsequent bond issue amounting to EUR 18 million to refinance long-term investment loans.

Group net income for H1 2024 was negative at EUR -2.0 million, down from EUR 1.9 million in H1 2023.

The full-year outlook has been adjusted, anticipating a revenue decline of up to 10% and a decline in earnings (EBITDA) of up to 20%.

The automotive industry is facing challenges due to declining demand, prompting the company to implement cost-cutting measures and a hiring freeze.





