4 Finance Bond 11.25%: Key Insights from 6-Month Report Ending June 2024
4finance Holding S.A. showcased robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with notable net profits and increased loan issuance, particularly in the Czech Republic and Spain.
- 4finance Holding S.A. reported a net profit of €22.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €75.1 million for the six months ending 30 June 2024, reflecting continued profitable growth.
- Online loan issuance volume reached €278.2 million, showing a slight increase from €277.1 million in the previous year, with strong demand particularly in the Czech Republic and Spain.
- TBI Bank's loan issuance increased by 24% to €531.5 million compared to €427.8 million in H1 2023.
- Interest income rose by 13% year-on-year to €212.7 million, while the cost to income ratio improved to 42.4% from 44.7% in the prior year.
- Net receivables grew by 8% to €1,173.4 million as of 30 June 2024, with an overall gross NPL ratio of 9.6%.
- The company maintains a strong liquidity position with €47.2 million in cash at the end of the period, and its EUR 2028 bonds were listed on the Nasdaq Baltic First North on 29 August.
The price of 4 Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,25 % bis 02/22 at the time of the news was 101,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:XS1417876163WKN:A181ZP
